Vikrant Massey, Kriti Kharbanda's '14 Phere' to be shoot from November, slated for July 2021 release

The film, which will be shot in Mumbai, Delhi, Jaipur and Lucknow, will talk about pertinent things relevant in current times.

Published: 15th August 2020 04:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2020 04:02 PM   |  A+A-

Vikrant Massey (L) and Kriti Kharbanda

Vikrant Massey (L) and Kriti Kharbanda (photo| Instagram and IMDb)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda-starrer social-comedy "14 Phere" will go on floors in November, production house Zee Studios announced on Friday. The film, which will be shot in Mumbai, Delhi, Jaipur and Lucknow, will be released on July 9, 2021, the studio said in a statement.

Devanshu Singh will direct the movie from a script by Manoj Kalwani. Massey said the film talks about some pertinent things relevant in current times. "The script hit me hard, the ideology of the film and the main thought behind the story is something that has been with me, individually. When I heard the script, it felt like two halves becoming one, I would have been a fool to let go of this film," Massey said.

Kharbanda describes "14 Phere" as a socially relevant script with an element of humour. "I absolutely love the character of Aditi that I will be portraying in this film. I am super excited to get started in bringing Aditi to life. I'm looking forward to sharing screen space with Vikrant who's a terrific actor," Kharbanda said.

Zee Studios CEO Shariq Patel sai that currently the team is working on pre-production, and prepping to go on floor in November.  "'14 Phere' is an important film that beautifully captures the heart and heartland of India - it's a quirky, contemporary, emotional and relevant film which also highlights how weddings, most often, happen between two families, not just two people. We needed a fresh, new pairing and we couldn't have been happier to have Vikrant and Kriti on board," Patel said.

