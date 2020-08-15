STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ZEE5 announces new web-series 'Zidd' with Amit Sadh and Amrita Puri

Described as a tale of conviction, persuasion, passion and commitment, the show will narrate the inspiring story of a couple whose never-give-up attitude helps them overturn various situations.

Amit Sadh (L) and Amrita Puri

Amit Sadh (L) and Amrita Puri (File photos| PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Streaming platform ZEE5 on Saturday announced its next original series "Zidd", featuring actors Amit Sadh and Amrita Puri in the lead.

Described as a tale of conviction, persuasion, passion and commitment, the show will narrate the inspiring story of a couple, played by Sadh and Puri, whose never-give-up attitude helps them overturn various impossible situations and impediments.

Sadh said "Zidd" is a tribute to our special forces and great soldiers. "I would like to dedicate this to our country, to our citizens and each and every soldier of our country. This is the biggest honour as a citizen and as an artist. It is beyond acting to wear the uniform again and to be telling another real story of the valour, courage, strength and sacrifices that armed forces men and women make," Sadh said in a statement.

He said that the team hopes to bring out an authentic, effective, inspirational and aspirational story that will bring a smile on the faces of the armed forces and their families. Puri said that one of the main reasons for her to be part of the project is because it inspires faith and courage.

"A story like 'Zidd' that shows the triumph of human will in extraordinarily difficult circumstances made me feel hopeful. It has been a very tough year for everyone across the globe. Faith that we shall get through these difficult times is the need of the hour. 'Zidd' is a testament to the human spirit," she said.

The series, directed by Vishal Mangalorkar, also stars Sushant Singh. It has been produced by Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta and Akash Chawla.

Kapoor believes the story of "Zidd" is relevant for the current times. "After we started working together on our film, 'Maidaan', I knew that FreshLime Films was the right partner for me to make my digital debut as a producer. When Akash and Joy narrated the story of 'Zidd' to me, I was overwhelmed with josh and tears at the same time. I feel proud to present this story," Kapoor said.

"Zidd" will go on floors soon and will stream exclusively on ZEE5.

