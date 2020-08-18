STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Back with my Ghar ki kheti folks: Preity Zinta shares glimpse of kitchen garden

"Kitchen Garden is growing and I cannot stop smiling," wrote Preity

Published: 18th August 2020 08:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2020 08:36 PM   |  A+A-

Preity Zinta

Bollywood actor Preity Zinta (File | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Back to her kitchen garden, actor Preity Zinta on Tuesday shared with her fans a glimpse of her home-grown vegetables that the actor has grown amid the coronavirus quarantine.

The 'Kya Kehna' actor put out a post to Instagram wherein she is seen showcasing the veggies grown in her kitchen garden. In the video, the 'Koi Mil Gaya' actor is seen sporting a white T-shirt as she looks flawless in a no make-up look. As the video starts, Preity says, "Hi guys, I'm back in my kitchen garden, this is my ghar ki kheti," as she picks out a green chilly and green capsicum from her garden.

She added, "I'm loving it, and this is one good thing about this quarantine that I learned to grow my own green vegetables and spice up my life. Ting!"

Along with the post, the 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' star noted, "I'm back with my Ghar ki kheti folks Kitchen Garden is growing & I cannot stop smiling. New addition are these spicy green chillies."

Thanking her mom for inspiring her to set up a small garden, Zinta added, "Thank you Ma for bringing so much greenery & joy into my life. #gharkikheti #chillies #kitchengarden #shimlamirchi #soproud #organic #Jaimatadi #ting.."

With the post hitting Instagram, more than 38 netizens viewed the tour of the actor's kitchen garden within the first 30 minutes.

Lately, the actor has been quite active on social media and has been updating fans on her quarantine activities by posting pictures and videos.

Earlier, Preity Zinta shared stunning pictures from a glamorous photo-shoot where the actor is seen sporting a face mask.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Preity Zinta
India Matters
The report calls on governments in the region to adopt urgent, large-scale and targeted measures to generate jobs for the youth.
41 lakh youth lost jobs in India due to Covid-19 impact: ILO-ADB report
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat Covid-19
Truecaller has over 170 million monthly active users in India. (File Photo | AFP)
Truecaller identifies 29.7 bn spam calls, 8.5 bn spam SMSes for Indian users in 2019
Image for representational purpose
Don’t be too hopeful, says Government on Covid-19 vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 file photo opposition supporters wave a huge old Belarusian national flag as they rally in the center of Minsk, Belarus. (Photo | AP)
Why are citizens in Belarus protesting against their President?
Garg confirmed he had contracted the virus by taking to Twitter on Tuesday (File photo | PTI)
India's highest: Over 50% in Pune exposed to COVID-19, finds serosurvey
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continue | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp