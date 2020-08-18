STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shankar Mahadevan extends birthday greeting to lyricist Gulzar as he turns 86

Mahadevan who has worked several times with Gulzar took to Twitter to share pictures of himself with the lyricist and showered love over him.

Published: 18th August 2020 02:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2020 02:37 PM   |  A+A-

Veteran poet and film lyricist Gulzar | PTI photo

Veteran poet and film lyricist Gulzar | PTI photo

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Music composer and singer Shankar Mahadevan extended birthday greetings to the legendary lyricist and poet Gulzar as he turned 86 on Tuesday.

Mahadevan who has worked several times with Gulzar took to Twitter to share pictures of himself with the lyricist and showered love over him.

"No amount of words can describe how much I love you sir! Happiest Birthday and looking forward to meeting you soooooooon," he tweeted along with some pictures with Gulzar.

While one of the pictures features the two having a conversation, the other one sees them hugging each other while posing.

Shankar Mahadevan as a part of his musical trio - Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy - has collaborated with lyricist Gulzar for music composition of several films, including the patriotic drama 'Raazi' which has been directed by senior poet's daughter Meghna Gulzar.

