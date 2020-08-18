Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta urges people to stand together to demand CBI probe

By ANI

PATNA: Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti on Tuesday urged the people to "stand together" to demand a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) enquiry in the late actor's death case in order to get justice.

"We stand together as a nation for CBI Enquiry! Demanding an unbiased investigation is our right and we expect nothing but the truth to come out," she tweeted also tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

She also shared a video, where she said, "I request everyone to stand together and demand a CBI enquiry for Sushant. We deserve to know the truth--we deserve justice for Sushant otherwise, we would never be able to find closure, live a peaceful life."

The CBI has registered an FIR against actor Rhea Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor's death after the Centre accepted Bihar government's recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna.

An FIR was registered in Patna on a complaint filed by KK Singh, Rajput's father, under sections related to abetment to suicide.

The actor was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.