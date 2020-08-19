STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sanjay Dutt undergoing preliminary treatment in Mumbai hospital: Wife Maanayata

Published: 19th August 2020 11:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2020 11:34 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Sanjay Dutt leaves from his residence for Kokilaben Hospital with wife Maanayata

Actor Sanjay Dutt leaves from his residence for Kokilaben Hospital with wife Maanayata (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt is undergoing "preliminary treatment" at the city's Kokilaben hospital, his wife Maanayata Dutt said, amid reports that the actor was battling lung cancer.

Dutt was on Tuesday seen leaving for the hospital with sister Priya.

"Prarthana karo (pray)," the 61-year-old actor had told the paparazzi standing outside his home on Tuesday.

Maanayata said on Tuesday that plans to take Dutt abroad for medical treatment will be taken later depending on the coronavirus situation.

"Sanju will complete his preliminary treatment in Mumbai. We will formulate further plans of travel depending on how and when the covid situation eases. As of now, Sanju is in the best hands of our esteemed doctors at Kokilaben hospital," Maanayata had said in a statement.

Without specifying the nature of his disease, she had said their family was "shaken up" but "determined to fight tooth and nail".

Dutt was admitted to the Lilavati Hospital on August 8 after he complained of breathlessness.

After his discharge on August 10, the actor had tweeted about taking a "short break" from work owing to medical treatment.

As rumours swirled around the actor's health condition, Maanayata had requested well-wishers to avoid speculating about the "stage of his illness".

"I request everyone, with folded hands, to stop speculating the stage of his illness and let the doctors continue to do their work. We will update you all regularly with his progress," she had said.

Maanayata said she couldn't be by her husband's side at the hospital as she was under home quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic.

She had returned from Dubai earlier this month. She said Dutt's sister, Priya, has been "an incredible torchbearer."

"Every battle has a torchbearer and someone who holds the fort. Priya who has worked extensively over two decades with our family-run cancer foundation, and who has also seen her mother battle this illness, has been our incredible torchbearer, while I will hold the fort," she had said.

In the long statement, Maanayata, 42, had expressed gratitude to fans and hoped they would continue to love and support the family during these trying times.

"Sanju has been through many ups and downs in his life, but what has kept him going through every tough phase has always been your adulation and support. And for this, we will always be grateful. We are now being tested through yet another challenge, and I know, the same love and warmth will see him through this time as well," she had said.

She further said Dutt was the "heart and soul" of the family and all of them are determined to fight this battle and emerge winners.

"Sanju is not only my husband and father to our children, but he has also been a father figure to Anju (Namrata) and Priya. While our family is shaken up, we are determined to fight tooth and nail. With God and your prayers on our side, together we will overcome, and emerge as winners," she had said.

Dutt is the eldest child of late Bollywood stars Nargis and Sunil Dutt.

He has two sisters -- Priya Dutt and Namrata Dutt. He has two children, a son, and a daughter, with Maanayata. The actor also has a daughter Trishala Dutt from his first marriage to Richa Sharma who died of a brain tumor in 1996.

