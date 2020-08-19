STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Truth will prevail: Kriti Sanon Anupam Kher, others laud SC verdict on Sushant Singh Rajput death probe

The Supreme Court directed the CBI to investigate the case and held that the FIR registered in Bihar's Patna over the death of Sushant Singh Rajput was legitimate.

Published: 19th August 2020 01:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2020 07:22 PM

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Bollywood actors including Kriti Sanon,Anupam Kher, Kangana Ranaut, Akshay Kumar and filmmaker Ekta Kapoor among many others lauded the verdict by the Supreme Court on Wednesday, which directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

Sending out his prayers, the 'Mission Mangal' actor Akshay Kumar shared a post on Twitter and welcomed the decision by the Supreme Court. He wrote, "SC directs CBI to investigate Sushant Singh Rajput's death. May the truth always prevail #Prayers."

Sushant's 'M.S. Dhoni' co-star Anupam Kher too lauded the verdict of the Supreme Court and tweeted, "The ball is in the court... literally !!! #CBIForSSR."

The actor posted another tweet and noted, "jy ho.. jy ho.. jy ho.. ( along with thumbs up, clapping hands and folded hand emojis #CBIForSSR #justiceforSushanthSinghRajput."

"Last 2 months have been extremely restless with everything being so blurry. Supreme Court's order to let the CBI investigate Sushant's case is a ray of hope that the truth will finally shine," wrote the late actor's 'Raabta' co-star Kriti Sanon on Twitter.

ALSO READ | Supreme Court orders CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case

Urging people to stop speculating and let the CBI do their work, she added, "Let's all have faith, stop speculating & let the CBI do their work now! #CBIForSSR."

Congratulating each one of the 'SSR warriors', actor Kangana Ranaut shared through her KanganaTeam Twitter handle, and noted, "Humanity wins, congratulations to each one of SSR warriors, the first time I felt such strong force of collective consciousness, AMAZING (with 3 Clapping hands emoji) #CBITakesOver."

"Justice is finally a step closer #CBITakesOver #CBIforSSR,' tweeted Isha Koppikar as she lauded the decision by the Supreme Court.

ALSO READ | Mumbai Police's behavior was illegal, we were correct: Bihar DGP on SC allowing CBI probe in Sushant's case

The late actor's close friend and director of his last film 'Dil Bechara' - Mukesh Chhabra also welcomed the verdict.

Terming the Supreme Court verdict as the "ray of sunshine," Chhabra took to Twitter and wished for the truth to prevail.

"We can finally see a ray of sunshine. The truth will prevail. Waheguru," he tweeted and added the trending hashtag -- #CBIForSSR.

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, too, welcomed the decision by Supreme Court and wrote on Twitter, "Welcome Judgement by the Hon. Supreme Court of India on the #SushanthSinghRajput case. Hope justice prevails. #CBIForSSR #JusticeforSushantSingRajput."

The apex court also asked Mumbai Police to hand over all the evidence collected so far in the case to the CBI. The state of Maharashtra refused the option to challenge the order, Justice Roy said.

The CBI has registered an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor's death after the Centre accepted Bihar government's recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna.

An FIR was registered in Patna on a complaint filed by KK Singh, Rajput's father, under sections related to abetment to suicide. Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

