COVID-19 recovered Amitabh Bachchan starts shooting for 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' with precautions

Bachchan, who recovered from COVID-19 earlier this month, visited a set for the first time since the coronavirus-induced lockdown in March forced shut film and TV shoots.

Published: 24th August 2020 10:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2020 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

Amitabh Bachchan

The 77-year-old actor on his blog shared his experience of shooting with a minimal crew, all wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday said he has started filming the twelfth season of the popular game show "Kaun Banega Crorepati" (KBC) with proper protection amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 77-year-old actor on his blog shared his experience of shooting with a minimal crew, all wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits.

"It has begun. The chair, the atmosphere. KBC 12. Started year 2000, today year 2020. Unimaginable that the years have passed, that the show has lasted, that the nerves are back. It's a sea of limited blue on set."

"Quiet, conscious, each delegated work routine, precautions, systems, distanced masks, sanitised and the apprehensions of not just what shall happen to the show but what shall the World look like after this dread COVID-19," Bachchan wrote.

The veteran actor observed a "loss of camaraderie" on set as no one spoke to each other, unless it was work-related.

"It's like a laboratory where some rather deep scientific experiments abound. This was never expected, never the time to see such visuals, but there it is."

"Recognised faces now unrecognisable and the doubts whether we are in the right place, with the right people but we muster up the fears and be on. There is great consideration and care being extended. All precautions carefully worked out and followed."

The "Gulabo Sitabo" star said precautions had been taken earlier too "in times of distress" but this was "severe."

 "It's personal. This time they know its fatality, God forbid, and that lingers. The lightheartedness has sealed itself, isolated, do the do and leave."

The actor shared pictures of himself from the shoot, where he was seen in two outfits- a three-piece and a bandhgala suit.

Also seen in a picture was "Dangal" director Nitesh Tiwari, who previously remotely directed Bachchan in a KBC video in May.

Post his shoot, the actor said, he visited the gym but did nothing "heavy or serious."

Bachchan also shared with fans an advice given to him by his doctors.

"The breathing insistent from the Hospital, keep at it, move the lungs, keep them healthy, hold the breath for 45 seconds minimum, border line."

"KBC" announced in May that it's set to make its selection process completely digital amid the pandemic.

