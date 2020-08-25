A cocktail of desi and R&B sounds: Singer Nikhita Gandhi's new single 'Jhalle Kalle'

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Singer/songwriter Nikhita Gandhi and composer Denny Thakrar recently released their single Jhalle Kalle with Artist Originals (AO), JioSaavn's label for global South Asian artists. 

The song combines traditional Indian melody and urban R&B elements for a sound that entices a young metropolitan audience.

The song combines traditional Indian melody and urban R&B elements for a sound that entices a young metropolitan audience.

By Express News Service

Singer/songwriter Nikhita Gandhi and composer Denny Thakrar recently released their single Jhalle Kalle with Artist Originals (AO), JioSaavn’s label for global South Asian artists.

The music video shows a millennial couple battling a  crazy day of small fights and ups and downs during lockdown.

“Working with Denny has always been a delight. Jhalle Kalle is a light-hearted track, in sync with the lives of Indian couples at home together for the past six months. It brilliantly captures the feeling that almost everyone has experienced during the lockdown. It’s a feel-good track that incorporates different genres of music from across the world like R&B, pop and folk, and I am super excited for music lovers to hear this incredible fusion” said Gandhi, known for hits Raabta, Qaafirana and Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe.

On her own channel, she has released multiple songs that fuse Western and alternative R&B elements and traditional Indian songs. Speaking on the new track launch, Thakrar, who wrote Still On My Mind, Dido’s  chart topper, said, “Through Jhalle Kalle, I intended to create the bond between new-age couples and translate it in an expression relatable to our audience.

This is my second track with Nikhita, who I met in Australia but got in touch with after moving to India. Together, we have been composing songs with an international sound and an Indian touch. Nikhita’s voice is inimitable and we can’t wait for everyone to hear Jhalle Kalle.”

