STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Preity Zinta lauds Vidyut Jammwal starrer 'Khuda Haafiz'

Last week, superstar Hrithik Roshan too heaped praises on the action-drama movie and urged people to watch it.

Published: 25th August 2020 05:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2020 05:04 PM   |  A+A-

Still from 'Khuda Haafiz'

Still from 'Khuda Haafiz'

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Evergreen star Preity Zinta on Tuesday praised Vidyut Jammwal starrer action-drama 'Khuda Haafiz' and said its worth watching.

Sharing a selfie of herself while watching the movie, the actor wrote on Twitter: "Just saw Khuda Haafiz & I must confess that I was very impressed by @VidyutJammwal (Vidyut Jammwal) and the entire cast n crew"

The 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' actor also praised the writer and director of the flick, Faruk Kabir.

"I really enjoyed the movie. Action, Drama, Romance - It's all there. Check it out folks. It's worth watching," the 45-year-old actor added.

Last week, superstar Hrithik Roshan too heaped praises on the action-drama movie and urged people to watch it.

Sharing about what had kept the actor hooked, he said in a video, "There are many things about the movie that had kept me hooked, but if you are a Vidyut fan like my mom is.. you have to add 'Khuda Haafiz' on your watch list."

Produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak, the movie features Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi in lead roles.

'Khuda Haafiz' also features Annu Kapoor, Aahana Kumra, and Shiv Pandit in supporting roles. The movie was released on August 14 on Hotstar VIP. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Khuda Haafiz Preity Zinta Vidyut Jammwal Faruk Kabir
India Matters
Senior lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Prashant Bhushan case: Here are some of the dramatic arguments, observations made in SC
Microsoft (File photo| AP)
Microsoft introduces Hindi, Indian English to Neural Text-to-Speech service
Health workers collect swab samples for coronavirus through rapid antigen tests in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
‘Spike in cases result of under-diagnosis’
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
No needles, COVID vaccine can be administered as nasal drops, spray: US researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tower Bridge crossing the River Thames is stuck open, leaving traffic in chaos and onlookers stunned as the iconic river crossing remains open, in London (Photo | AP)
COVID19 Impact: Global tourism lost USD 320 Billion in five months
Maharashtra: National Disaster Response Force continues rescue operations at the site of building collapse in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Building Collapse: Death toll crosses 10, many missing in Raigad
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp