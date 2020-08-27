STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Threat to my life and family’s life': Rhea Chakraborty asks Mumbai police for protection

Using the hashtag #SafetyForMyFamily, Rhea said basic law and order restrictions should be provided especially amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty (Photo | Rhea Chakraborty Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Rhea Chakraborty on Thursday said there was a threat to her and her family's life and requested the Mumbai police for protection.

Rhea took to Instagram and shared a video where her father was seen being hounded by the media outside her building compound.

She said they have been trying to get out of the house to cooperate with various investigating agencies probing actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

"The man in this video is my father Indrajit chakraborty (retd. army officer). We have been trying to get out of our house to co-operate with ED, CBI and various investigation authorities to cooperate.

"There is a threat to my life and my family's life. We have informed the local police station and even gone there, no help provided. We have informed the investigation authorities to help us get to them, no help arrived. How is this family going to live?" the 28-year-old actor wrote.

Using the hashtag #SafetyForMyFamily, Rhea said basic law and order restrictions should be provided especially amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are only asking for assistance, to cooperate with the various agencies that have asked us. I request @mumbaipolice to please provide protection so that we can cooperate with these investigation agencies. 

"In COVID times, these basic law and order restrictions need to be provided. Thank you," she added.

Earlier in the morning, Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty arrived at the DRDO guest house here for questioning by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

This is the first time that a member from Rhea's family is being questioned by the investigating agency.

Rajput's flat-mate Siddharth Pithani was also called by the CBI for the seventh consecutive day for questioning in the actor's death case.

The Supreme Court last week upheld the transfer of an FIR, lodged by Rajput's father in Patna against Rhea, the late actor's girlfriend, and others for allegedly abetting his suicide and misappropriating his money, to the CBI.

