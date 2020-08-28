'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare' to release on Netflix in September

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actors Konkana Sen Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar's "Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare" is headed for a release on Netflix in September, the streamer announced Friday.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, the film had its world premiere last year at the Busan International Film Festival and was also part of the Glasgow Film Festival women's day line-up.

It was scheduled to be the opening film at the UK Asia Film Festival but due to COVID-19, the screening got canceled.

The makers of "Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare" were eyeing a theatrical release in May this year.

Cinema halls across the country have stayed close from mid-March due to the spread of coronavirus.

The film, directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, is about two cousins (Sharma and Pednekar), who, through their love-hate relationship, enable each other to find freedom.

Actors Vikrant Massey and Amol Parashar also feature in pivotal roles in the movie.