Rohit Dhawan to direct Tiger Shroff in Rambo remake?

Tiger Shroff’s long-teased Rambo remake is being revived.

Published: 28th August 2020 12:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2020 12:18 PM

Bollywood action hero Tiger Shroff

Bollywood action hero Tiger Shroff

By Express News Service

Tiger Shroff’s long-teased Rambo remake is being revived. As per reports, Rohit Dhawan has stepped in to direct the film after Siddharth Anand bowed out of the project.Announced in 2017, the film will be an official Hindi remake of Sylvester Stallone’s Rambo franchise. The action thriller was put on the back burner for a few years; However, with Rohit at the helm, the project is back in development.

The Dishoom director has reportedly started work on the script. He is basing his version on Siddharth’s blueprint and will be mounting it on a massive scale. The project, though, will only go on floors after Rohit wraps up his present commitments. He will first helm the Hindi remake of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, with Kartik Aaryan in the lead. After that, Rambo will kick into gear, a report in Mumbai Mirror states.

In 2017, Stallone had reacted to the remake announcement on social media. “I read recently they are remaking Rambo in India! Great character. Hope they don’t wreck it.”He later clarified that he wished the team well. “Some people like to read into words and twist them… Good luck Tiger, go fight the good fight, keep punching.

Oh, for the record, I love it when young artists get an opportunity to go for their dreams.”Tiger Shroff was last seen in War (2019). His upcoming film is Heropanti 2. Siddharth Anand is reportedly developing an action script with Shah Rukh Khan. The film will be produced by Yash Raj Films.

tiger shroff Rohit Dhawan
