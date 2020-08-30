STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Lata Mangeshkar, family safe as BMC seals Prabhu Kunj building

An officer also confirmed that the 90-year-old singer is completely fine and she was never in touch with the 11 people who were tested positive for COVID-19.

MUMBAI: Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar's building has been sealed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) as 11 COVID-19 positive cases have been found in the singer's Prabhu Kunj building.

"11 COVID-19 positive cases have been found in Prabhu Kunj building so for the protection of the people we have sealed that building," said a BMC official. The official also said a lot of residents are elderly people in the building, so keeping the safety of these people in mind, it has been sealed."

The officer also confirmed that the 90-year-old singer is completely fine and she was never in touch with the 11 people who were tested positive for COVID-19.

The Mangeshkar family, in a statement, also noted that building was sealed as it houses many senior citizens. "We have been inundated by calls all evening enquiring whether Prabhukunj is sealed. The Building Society and the BMC have sealed it from the onset of the epidemic as we have senior citizens at home and in the building and it is mandatory to take these precautions," a statement from Mangeshkar family reads.

"Even our usual festive Ganesha celebrations was a simple familial one this time to co-operate and support social distancing," the statement further said.

"Please do not react to any hearsay on the health of our family members especially. We, as a building society in unison, are taking utmost caution, care and co-operating to ensure the well being and safety of all the senior citizens especially and all the other residing members as well. By God's grace and the wishes of so many, the family is safe," it added. 

