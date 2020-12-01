STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Neena Gupta, Manoj Bajpayee, Sakshi Tanwar to star in 'DIAL 100'

Both Gupta and Bajpayee took to their respective social media profiles to announce their new collaboration with each other to their fans.

Published: 01st December 2020 01:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2020 01:12 PM   |  A+A-

(From left) Manoj Bajpayee, Neena Gupta and Sakshi Tanwar

(From left) Manoj Bajpayee, Neena Gupta and Sakshi Tanwar. (Photo| Twitter/ @BajpayeeManoj)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Senior actor Neena Gupta is all set to join hands with critically acclaimed actors Manoj Bajpayee and Sakshi Tanwar for an upcoming thriller-drama 'DIAL 100' by Rensil D'Silva. Both Gupta and Bajpayee took to their respective social media profiles to announce their new collaboration with each other to their fans.

"Excited to announce my next thriller drama #DIAL100 with my extremely talented and beautiful co-stars, @Neenagupta001 and #SakshiTanwar, directed by @RensilDSilva. The drama and suspense has made me fall in love with it already. Can't wait to begin this journey," tweeted the 'Gangs of Wasseypur' actor.

Gupta on the other hand took to Instagram to share a collage featuring pictures of herself, Bajpayee and Sakshi Tanwar and made the announcement. "Don't worry, nothing to panic about, instead, it's an exciting news.#DIAL100 is my next project, a thriller drama with @bajpayee.manoj and #SakshiTanwar, directed by @rensildsilva Super 'thrill'ed for this one," she wrote in the caption.

Helmed by Rensil D'Silva, produced by Sony Pictures Films India, Siddharth Malhotra and Sapna Malhotra, the shoot for 'DIAL 100' has begun today.

