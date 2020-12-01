STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rajeev Khandelwal reveals why he can't accept any compliments for 'Naxalbari'

Bollywood actor Rajeev Khandelwal is not ready to accept compliments for his latest web series 'Naxalbari'.

Published: 01st December 2020 02:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2020 02:43 PM   |  A+A-

Directed by Partho Mitra, Naxalbari features actors Rajeev Khandelwal, Aamir Ali, Satyadeep Misra, Tina Datta, Sreejita Dey, and Shakti Anand.

By IANS

Actor Rajeev Khandelwal is not ready to accept compliments for his latest web series Naxalbari. Rajeev took to Twitter on Monday to explain why, and also made what he calls is an honest confession in the process.

"While Naxalbari is getting some amazing reviews I must confess something. The credit for all the appreciation goes to the producers GSEAMS, director Partho, all my co-actors and specially the team of Zee5," the actor said in a statement he issued.

"I say specially Zee5 team because I didn't believe in the version of the script they had made out from the original (the script that I had said yes to). I went along with their vision, version and conviction even though I wasn't happy."

"My every question time and again was answered with a smile and an unsaid request to leave it on them. They worked hard to write and sometimes rewrite the scenes and I trudged along."

"Now that the reviews are pouring in I can't accept any compliment because it truly belongs to them. Team Zee5 and team GSEAMS... Cheers! PS: This is no attempt to sound modest," he wrote.

Directed by Partho Mitra, Naxalbari also features actors Aamir Ali, Satyadeep Misra, Tina Datta, Sreejita Dey, and Shakti Anand. The web series streams on Zee5.

