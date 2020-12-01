STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Sushant Singh Rajput tops Yahoo's Most Searched Personality list for 2020

Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users.

Published: 01st December 2020 04:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2020 06:53 PM   |  A+A-

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Late Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput was the most searched personality of 2020 while his girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, was the most searched female celebrity, according to a year-end list released on Tuesday by the search engine Yahoo for India.

Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review (YIR) for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users.

While Sushant, who was found dead at his residence in June this year, emerged as India's 'Most Searched Personality', there is a large presence of political personalities in the top 10 this year.

VIEW GALLERY: Sushant Singh Rajput to Allu Arjun - Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Male Celebrities in India in 2020

This is the first year since 2017 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not taken the number one spot in the list. This year, PM Modi is at the second spot. Rhea is at number three, followed by Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah, Uddhav Thackeray, Arvind Kejriwal, Mamata Banerjee, Amitabh Bachchan and Kangana Ranaut.

Sushant also tops the 'Most Searched Male Celebrity' category, followed by Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor.

Rhea is number one on this year's list of 'Most Searched Female Celebrity'. Actress Kangana Ranaut came second, with Deepika Padukone, Sunny Leone and Priyanka Chopra following in the list.

VIEW GALLERY: Sunny Leone to Rhea Chakraborty - Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Female Celebrities in India in 2020

When it comes to the 'Top Newsmakers' of 2020 category, PM Modi stayed firm at number one, with Sushant and Rhea jointly at the second spot and Rahul Gandhi at number three.

In the 'Celebrities with Babies and Pregnancy Announcements' in 2020 category, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli emerged on the top spot. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan came in second, while Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra grabbed the third spot.

Actor Sonu Sood got a special mention, and was picked as 'Hero of the Year'. he was lauded his efforts to help migrant labourers reach home during lockdown amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The search engine named Covid Warriors as YIR's 'Personality of the Year' 2020.

The result is based on anonymised interest patterns of users, according to what was searched for, read, recommended, and shared.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yahoo Most Searched Personality 2020 Most Searched Personality 2020 Yahoo Most Searched 2020 Sushant Singh Rajput SSR
India Matters
A view of Moderna headquarters is seen in Cambridge, Massachusetts. (File photo| AFP)
Moderna says its Covid vaccine has 94% efficacy, to seek emergency authorisation
Political activist Shehla Rashid (Facebook photo)
Shehla Rashid's father levels allegations against her, demands probe against her NGOs
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Assam plans to bring law making bride, groom disclose religion
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Telangana HC asks registry to place Jagan's illegal assets case before Chief Justice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Photo | AP)
Dilli Chalo: Canada PM Justin Trudeau supports farmers, India says response 'unwarranted'
Dev Deepawali: Varanasi ghats light up with diyas, laser show and PM Modi's visit
Gallery
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Female Celebrities in India in 2020. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone to Rhea Chakraborty: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Female Celebrities in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp