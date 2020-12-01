STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Trying to copy Karisma Kapoor wouldn't be fun and wouldn't be possible: Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan made a promising debut in 2018 opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in the Abhishek Kapoor film 'Kedarnath'.

Published: 01st December 2020 03:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2020 03:26 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Sara Ali Khan, is undoubtedly the GenNext star of Bollywood. She made a promising debut in 2018 opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in the Abhishek Kapoor film Kedarnath. Since then, she has chosen her projects carefully, mixing roles in the commercial entertainer Simmba. opposite Ranveer Singh, with the Imtiaz Ali romantic drama Love Aaj Kal co-starring Kartik Aaryan.

With her next, Coolie No. 1, Sara enters the mad, mad world of David Dhawan, in which very few stars have confidently impressed. The remake of 1995 hit of the same name stars Varun Dhawan in the title role and, going by the trailer, aims at reloading the all-out Govinda-style slapstick therapy for entertainment.

"When I started off, my only dream and desire was to be able to do all kinds of genres of films with all kinds of directors. So, I truly consider myself extremely lucky that I have been given this opportunity because I am of course a die-hard David sir fan. But the truth is, not one particular genre of cinema I like," Sara told IANS in a tete-a-tete.

Like every newcomer, she has her dream role. She yearns for performance-oriented roles, mixing the serious with the lighthearted acts.

"I want to be able to do serious drama as much as I want to do lighthearted romantic comedies as much as I want to do performance oriented biopics," she said.

Sara, daughter of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, added: "So, I am very very lucky and privileged to have been given the opportunity to do that with so many different directors," added the granddaughter of veteran actress Sharmila Tagore and former skipper Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.

The 25-year-old actress is currently looking forward to the release of Coolie No 1, a remake of the Govinda-Karisma Kapoor original. In the remake, Sara will reprise Karisma's role while Varun essays the role essayed by Govinda.

Sara says stepping into the shoes of Karisma Kapoor is "not possible".

"She is an iconic star. She redefines the nineties for most audiences. So I don't think I have even attempted to step into her shoes. Of course, it is a remake and comparisons are inevitable. Up until now I was so much more focussed bringing something new to the table. Everything is kind of tweaked to make it more today," she said.

The actress was "zero-years-old" when the original hit the theatres in 1995.

"It's been some years since then. Things have changed. I think instead of aping or trying to copy Karisma, which is impossible to do, we have tried to bring a freshness to the role. I enjoyed working with Varun, so it is that chemistry for me that's in the film at opposed to trying to copy Karisma Kapoor because that wouldn't be fun and wouldn't be possible."

This was Sara's first time working with Varun and she had a lot of fun.

"Honestly, it was like a mela. Especially shooting for Ganesh (Acharya) sir's songs with David (Dhawan) sir's direction. It looked like a mela! It was really fun and I had a super blast. It really felt outstanding and all of us had a really good time. I really hope that kind of fun and energy got translated on screen because that would be amazing," added Sara.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karisma Kapoor Sara Ali Khan
India Matters
A view of Moderna headquarters is seen in Cambridge, Massachusetts. (File photo| AFP)
Moderna says its Covid vaccine has 94% efficacy, to seek emergency authorisation
Political activist Shehla Rashid (Facebook photo)
Shehla Rashid's father levels allegations against her, demands probe against her NGOs
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Assam plans to bring law making bride, groom disclose religion
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Telangana HC asks registry to place Jagan's illegal assets case before Chief Justice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Photo | AP)
Dilli Chalo: Canada PM Justin Trudeau supports farmers, India says response 'unwarranted'
Dev Deepawali: Varanasi ghats light up with diyas, laser show and PM Modi's visit
Gallery
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Female Celebrities in India in 2020. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone to Rhea Chakraborty: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Female Celebrities in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp