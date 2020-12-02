STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dial 100 goes on floors

Sony Pictures Films India has announced its next project titled Dial 100 jointly backed by filmmaker Siddharth Malhotra and Sapna Malhotra’s Alchemy Films.

Bollywood actress Neena Gupta

Bollywood actress Neena Gupta (File photo | A Suresh Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

Sony Pictures Films India has announced its next project titled Dial 100 jointly backed by filmmaker Siddharth Malhotra and Sapna Malhotra’s Alchemy Films. A thriller, the upcoming film stars Manoj Bajpayee, Neena Gupta and Sakshi Tanwar.

Dial 100 is directed by Rensil D’Silva. The shooting for the film has started. “I am truly excited and buzzing with energy as we begin our shoot today,” Rensil said. “Directing a film produced by Sony Pictures Films India and Alchemy Films that offer you flexibility and a wide canvas to experiment with, is daunting, inspiring and fulfilling.

Dial 100 is a thriller that gets you interested in the plot and makes you question everything. It is a film you would watch again and again just to find a loophole in the mystery,” he added. Manoj Bajpayee’s last release was Sooraj Pe Mangal Bhari. Neena Gupta was recently seen in Masaba Masaba. Her 2019 film, The Last Color, is getting a limited release in India on December 11.

