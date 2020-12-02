STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Now, Sonu Sood Department of Arts and Humanities in Andhra institute

The decision follows Sonu Sood's philanthropic gestures especially towards students and migrant workers during the pandemic-induced lockdown.

Actor Sonu Sood (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: The Arts and Humanities department of Sarat Chandra IAS Academy, Sarat Chandra Degree College and Sarat Chandra Junior College in Andhra Pradesh has been renamed after Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, who also appears in Telugu and other South films.

The department is now known as the Sonu Sood Department of Arts and Humanities.

The decision follows the actor's philanthropic gestures especially towards students and migrant workers during the pandemic-induced lockdown.

Sonu shared: "I am extremely humbled and grateful. I feel fortunate that I received the opportunity to help whoever was in need. And now that such a big institute has honoured my actions, I will only be motivated to keep being there for those who need me."

Sonu had come up with a scholarship programme a while back, in his mother's honour to support IAS aspirants fulfil their dreams and reach their goals. He also helped students in a Haryana village to attend online classes by sending them smartphones. The actor had also helped JEE and NEET examination aspirants to travel to their exam centres.

