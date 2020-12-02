Zareen Khan on why makers of her film themed on homosexuality were sceptical to cast her

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Zareen Khan will next be seen in Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele, based on the theme of homosexuality, and she says the makers of the forthcoming friendship drama film were initially sceptical about casting her because of her mainstream image as a glamorous actress.

"Honestly, the makers of this film did not approach me to do the film. I approached them and they were sceptical because they considered me a glamorous diva due to my previous films. I even auditioned for the role and I really had to convince them to give me an opportunity because the story of this film is really beautiful and I wanted to be a part of it," Zareen told IANS.

The Harish Vyas directorial has done the rounds of the film festival circuit. the film casts Anshuman Jha as a gay man named Veer and Zareen as a lesbian woman named Mansi. The story follows their road trip from Delhi to McLeod Ganj, and how they are forced to become friends.

A few days back, Zareen confirmed digital release of the film on her social media but during this interview, she said the makers are yet to take a call about the medium of its release. "This film was premiered in Manhattan (the United States), at the South-Asian International Film Festival in November 2019. It won the Best Film award there. We were planning to release this film in March but we could not do it due to lockdown and now the producers are taking a decision as to how they want to release the film," she said.

Talking about her upcoming Punjabi film, Zareen said: "I am doing a Punjabi film named 'Patake Painge'. We will start shooting around March or April next year. It is too early for me to divulge details. I can just reveal that my co-star in the film is Binnu Dhillon and it will be directed by Smeep Kang."