STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Zareen Khan on why makers of her film themed on homosexuality were sceptical to cast her

Bollywood actress Zareen Khan will next be seen in Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele, based on the theme of homosexuality.

Published: 02nd December 2020 08:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2020 08:43 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Zareen Khan

Bollywood actress Zareen Khan

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Zareen Khan will next be seen in Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele, based on the theme of homosexuality, and she says the makers of the forthcoming friendship drama film were initially sceptical about casting her because of her mainstream image as a glamorous actress.

"Honestly, the makers of this film did not approach me to do the film. I approached them and they were sceptical because they considered me a glamorous diva due to my previous films. I even auditioned for the role and I really had to convince them to give me an opportunity because the story of this film is really beautiful and I wanted to be a part of it," Zareen told IANS.

The Harish Vyas directorial has done the rounds of the film festival circuit. the film casts Anshuman Jha as a gay man named Veer and Zareen as a lesbian woman named Mansi. The story follows their road trip from Delhi to McLeod Ganj, and how they are forced to become friends.

A few days back, Zareen confirmed digital release of the film on her social media but during this interview, she said the makers are yet to take a call about the medium of its release. "This film was premiered in Manhattan (the United States), at the South-Asian International Film Festival in November 2019. It won the Best Film award there. We were planning to release this film in March but we could not do it due to lockdown and now the producers are taking a decision as to how they want to release the film," she said.

Talking about her upcoming Punjabi film, Zareen said: "I am doing a Punjabi film named 'Patake Painge'. We will start shooting around March or April next year. It is too early for me to divulge details. I can just reveal that my co-star in the film is Binnu Dhillon and it will be directed by Smeep Kang."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Zareen Khan Homosexuality
India Matters
Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal (File | PTI)
Parkash Singh Badal returns Padma Vibhushan over farm laws
Arun Rajadurai
Rasam goes ‘viral’ in America, thanks to this Tamil chef
A man walks past a mural made in honour of COVID-19 warriors. (File Photo| PTI)
Treat journos who succumbed to virus as 'Covid warriors': Press Council of India 
FIle photo of a makeshift pan shop selling a wide variety of tobacco products
Want government job in Jharkhand? Quit tobacco, first

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gather at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Kitchens, gyms in place; Farmers in for long haul at Delhi borders
Illustration of vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German partner BioNTech. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19: UK first to approve vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech, mass vaccinations start next week
Gallery
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp