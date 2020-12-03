Neena Gupta, Kalki Koechlin join international film Goldfish

By Express News Service

Set in London, the Pushan Kripalani directorial deals with memory, music, mental health, and identity. It starts when Anamika (played by Kalki) returns home to her estranged mother Sadhana (Neena Gupta) because she is suffering from the onset of dementia. Anamika returns to a neighbourhood she barely remembers, to a woman who sometimes doesn’t remember her. It is about how they explore these complex emotions.

Talking about the film, Neena said: “It is a very challenging role and it’s a beautiful script and I love the way Pushan works, there is a lot of freedom which the actors get,” said Neena.Kalki is equally excited. “I’ve been wanting to work with Pushan since I saw Threshold and Neenaji of course is an amazing actor, I love her and I am looking forward to working with her.”