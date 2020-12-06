Back-to-back shoots amid COVID pandemic times for Pooja Hegde

By Express News Service

A few days ago, actor Pooja Hegde wrapped up the first schedule of Cirkus. The upcoming film is directed by Rohit Shetty and headlined by Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Varun Sharma.

After finishing the shoot, Hegde has now travelled to Hyderabad for the shoot of her two other films, Radheshyam and Most Eligible Bachelor.

Hegde had returned to India at the start of November after wrapping her Italy schedule of Radheshyam, fronted by Prabhas. After that, she celebrated Diwali with her parents at home and soon started shooting for Cirkus.

Hegde is now headed to Hyderabad to continue shooting for her other films. “Pooja is in a great spot of her career right now but she is always working hard to be there, consistently hopping from one city to another with no break for the shoots of Cirkus, Radheshyam and Most Eligible Bachelor right now,” reveals a source close to the actor.

Besides these three films, Hegde will also appear in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali opposite Salman Khan. The film, directed by Farhad Samji, is expected to roll next year.