Famous Hindi poet Manglesh Dabral succumbs to COVID-19 complications at 72

NEW DELHI: Eminent Hindi poet and journalist Manglesh Dabral passed away on Wednesday after suffering from COVID-19-induced complications. He was 72.

"He had been admitted at a private hospital in Ghaziabad for the last several days, but was shifted to AIIMS when his condition deteriorated," his friend Sanjay Joshi said.

He was admitted to the Ghaziabad facility after he tested positive for COVID-19 nearly two weeks ago.

During treatment at AIIMS, Dabral suffered cardiac arrest in the evening.

"It seems Manglesh Dabral was taken for dialysis around 5:00. Subsequently he has suffered two heart attacks. They are trying CPR," Asad Zaidi, a poet and Dabral's friend, wrote on Facebook.

Born in Tehri Garhwal, Uttarakhand in 1948, Dabral worked with several Hindi newspapers, including Jansatta and Pratipaksha.

He had also worked with the National Book Trust as an Editorial Consultant.

Dabral had written five poetry collections -- "Pahar Par Lalten", "Ghar Ka Rasta", "Hum Jo Dekhte Hain", "Awaz Bhi Ek Jagah Hai" and "Naye Yug Me Shatru".

He also wrote two collections of prose -- "Lekhak Ki Roti" and "Kavi Ka Akelapan".

For his contribution to Hindi literature, he was given the Sahitya Akademi Award for his poetry collection "Hum Jo Dekhte Hain".