Hansal Mehta's 'Scam 1992' leads IMDb's 'Top 10 Indian Web Series of 2020' list

Amazon Prime Video's comedy-drama 'Panchayat' - starring Jitendra Kumar - was at number two on the list while Disney+ Hotstar's 'Special Ops' coming in third.

Published: 09th December 2020 01:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2020 04:12 PM   |  A+A-

(From left) Still from Scam 1992, Special Ops and Panchayat

(From left) Still from Scam 1992, Special Ops and Panchayat. (Photos| IMDb, Cinema Express and Indulge)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Hansal Mehta's "Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story" has emerged as the highest user-rated show in IMDb's 'Top 10 Indian Web Series of 2020' list. "Scam 1992" earned acclaim for the thrilling portrayal of stockbroker Harshad Mehta, played by Pratik Gandhi, who single-handedly took the stock market to dizzying heights, and his catastrophic downfall.

The IMDb ratings are determined by users who rate films and TV shows on a 10-point scale. With a rating of 9.5 out of 10, "Scam 1992", a SonyLIV show, has also landed a spot in IMDb's top 250 TV series of all time.

Amazon Prime Video's comedy-drama "Panchayat" - starring Jitendra Kumar - was at number two on the list while Disney+ Hotstar's "Special Ops" coming in third. The spy thriller marked the digital debut of filmmaker Neeraj Pandey.

The 10-part musical drama "Bandish Bandits" ranked fourth on the list, followed by the hugely popular second season of "Mirzapur", which landed on fifth position. Both series hail from Amazon.

IMDb founder and CEO Col Needham said that worldwide interest in Indian steaming series "hit an all-time high this year" with fans rating their favourites and helping others discover breakout shows. "In fact, our #1 user-rated Indian web series of this year, 'Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story', has been so popular that it landed a top spot on the IMDb list of the Top 250 TV Series of all-time," Needham said in a statement.

Voot Select thriller "Asur: Welcome to Your Dark Side", featuring Barun Sobti, was placed at sixth position. Actor Anushka Sharma backed neo-noir "Paatal Lok" emerged seventh on the list.

The Amazon series featured Jaideep Ahlawat as Hathiram Chaudhary, a washed-out Delhi Police cop, who lands the case of a lifetime when four suspects are nabbed in the assassination attempt of a prime time journalist.

Akshay Oberoi starrer MX Player series "High" ranked eighth on the list, followed by Kunal Kemmu's ZEE5 Original "Abhay". Sushmita Sen's "Aarya", which was the actor's first screen appearance in a decade after her last Hindi film "No Problem", closed the list on number 10.

The Disney+Hotstar series also marked Sen's digital debut.

