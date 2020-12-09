STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IAF objects to inaccurate donning of its uniform in Netflix film 'AK vs AK'

In a tweet, the Indian Air Force (IAF) said "related scenes" are needed to be withdrawn.

Published: 09th December 2020 04:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2020 10:39 AM

Anil Kapoor in 'AK vs AK'.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Indian Air Force on Wednesday objected to the upcoming Anil Kapoor starrer Netflix movie 'AK vs AK', referring to what it said the "inaccurately" donned uniform of the force as well as the language used in the trailer of the film.

In their reaction, both Netflix India and Kapoor said their intention would never be to disrespect the armed forces.

The film, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, also features Anurag Kashyap.

Earlier, in a tweet, the Indian Air Force (IAF) said it wants removal of certain scenes in the movie as they do not conform to the behavioural norms of those in the armed forces.

"The IAF uniform in this video is inaccurately donned & the language used is inappropriate. This does not conform to the behavioural norms of those in the Armed Forces of India. The related scenes need to be withdrawn. @NetflixIndia @anuragkashyap72," the IAF tweeted.

In its reaction, Netflix India said the film does not represent the Indian Air Force or the armed forces.

"Hon. @IAF_MCC, our intention would never be to disrespect the Armed Forces of India in any regard. AK Vs. AK is a film in which Anil Kapoor and his co-stars are playing themselves as actors," it said in a tweet.

"At no point does the film represent the Indian Air Force or our Armed Forces. We have nothing but the highest respect for the brave people protecting our nation," it added.

In the trailer, Kapoor is seen donning an untucked trademark blue full sleeve shirt of the IAF and in one of the dialogues, he uses cuss words.

In a short video posted on Twitter, Kapoor explained his position and said it was never the intention of him or the makers of the film to hurt anyone's feelings.

"It has come to my attention that the trailer of my new film AK Vs AK has offended some people as I am wearing the IAF uniform while using unparliamentary language. I would like to sincerely offer my humble apologies for unintentionally hurting anyone's sentiments," he said.

The actor also explained the context of the scenes which were objected to by the IAF.

"My character in the film is in uniform because he is an actor playing the role of an officer. When he finds out that his daughter has been kidnapped, the anger and rage he is experiencing is that of an emotionally distraught father," Kapoor said.

"It is only in the interest of remaining true to the story that my character is still wearing the uniform on his quest to find his missing daughter. It is never my intent or intent of the film makers to disrespect the IAF. I always have utmost respect and gratitude for the selfless service of all our defence personnel," he added.

While a number of people criticised the IAF for its objection to certain scenes in the trailer, many others supported it.

