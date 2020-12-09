STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kriti Sanon tests positive for COVID-19

The 30-year-old actor had recently returned to Mumbai after wrapping up the shoot for her upcoming film with her "Bareilly Ki Barfi" co-star Rajkummar Rao in Chandigarh.

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Kriti Sanon on Wednesday said she has tested positive for coronavirus and is currently under home quarantine.

The 30-year-old actor had recently returned to Mumbai after wrapping up the shoot for her upcoming film with her "Bareilly Ki Barfi" co-star Rajkummar Rao in Chandigarh, following which there were reports she had contracted the disease.

In a statement on Twitter, Sanon said she is following the advice of doctors and officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

"I'd like to inform everyone that I have tested positive for COVID-19. There's absolutely nothing to worry as I'm feeling fine and have quarantined myself as per BMC and my doctor's advice," the actor said.

Sanon said she will get back to work as soon as she tests negative and thanked her fans for their wishes.

"I'm gonna ride this tide, rest it out and resume work soon. Till then, I'm reading all the warm wishes and they seem to be working. Be safe guys, the pandemic hasn't gone yet," she added.

Earlier, the cast of Karan Johar-backed "Jug Jugg Jeeyo", including Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and director Raj Mehta also tested positive for COVID-19 while shooting for the film in Chandigarh.

On Tuesday, Maharashtra reported 4,026 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 18,59,367.

