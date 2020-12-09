WATCH | 'Unpaused' trailer: Friendship, hope in Amazon’s anthology

By Express News Service

Amazon Prime Video has dropped the trailer of Unpaused, an anthology of five Hindi short films filmed during the pandemic. Each story revolves around the theme of new beginnings with a noted Bollywood director helming it.

The five shorts are :

Glitch, directed by Raj & DK and starring Gulshan Devaiah and Saiyami Kher In these times, when people fear human contact, a hypochondriac man meets a delightfully strange girl on a blind date, which turns out to be far more meaningful than he anticipated.

Apartment, directed by Nikkhil Advani and starring Richa Chadha, Sumeet Vyas, and Ishwak Singh

When the owner of a successful online news magazine learns of her husband’s sexual indiscretions, she is left shocked and unable to come to terms with it.

Hopeless, she spirals into a dark maze of self-blame and attempts to end her own life. Enter a ray of hope in the guise of a pesky intruder.





Rat – A – Tat, directed by Tannishtha Chatterjee and starring featuring Rinku Rajguru and Lillete Dubey

Two women. Four decades apart— one who chose to be alone and the other alone because of circumstances, confront loneliness and form an unlikely friendship during the lockdown, which brings them hope and a new beginning.

Vishaanu, directed by Avinash Arun and starring Abhishek Banerjee and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan

During the lockdown, a young migrant family after being thrown out of their rented house, for not being able to pay the rent, decides to sneak illegally into a lavish sample flat — that is in the same building in which they were working as construction workers. This time, for them, is a dream lived momentarily as well as a curse to cope with stark reality.

Chaand Mubarak, directed by Nitya Mehra and starring Ratna Pathak Shah and Shardul Bharadwaj

An affluent middle-aged single woman is forced to seek the help of a young rickshaw driver to run some errands during Mumbai’s lockdown.

The woman is stubborn & class conscious and resents the driver’s orthodox views on women. As these two strangers from opposite sides of the track spend three days together, they slowly start peeling away their defenses and form an unlikely friendship based on newfound respect and understanding, realizing they are not so different after all. Unpaused premieres on December 18 on Amazon Prime Video.