STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Bollywood makeup artist Suraj Godambe held with cocaine in Mumbai

The NCB, which is conducting a probe into the alleged Bollywood-drugs nexus, apprehended Godambe after a raid, the official said.

Published: 10th December 2020 12:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2020 03:12 PM   |  A+A-

Suraj Godambe

Suraj Godambe

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Narcotics Control Bureau on Thursday arrested Bollywood makeup artist and hair stylist Suraj Godambe and one other person after seizing "small quantity" of cocaine from their possession, an official said.

The Mumbai zonal unit of the NCB, which is investigating the alleged Bollywood-drugs nexus, conducted a raid at Meera Tower in Oshiwara area of suburbanAndheri on Wednesday.

Godambe and an auto-rickshaw driver, identified Lalchandra Yadav, were subsequently arrested on Thursday, the NCB official said.

The NCB team seized 16 drug packets weighing 17.6 gm from their possession, he said, adding that the packets contained 11 gm cocaine.

Godambe is a popular makeup artist and hair stylist and has worked for some big production houses, he said.

"Godambe is the receiver of drugs in this case, while Yadav is the supplier," the official said.

Yadav used to supply cocaine on behalf of a "Nigerian syndicate", he said.

After questioning, both were placed under arrest on Thursday morning, the official said, adding they were produced before a Mumbai court which remanded them in NCB''s custody till December 16.

The NCB has been conducting searches in Mumbai since Tuesday and has arrested two persons, including drug peddler Rigel Mahakal, in connection with a drugs case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput''s death.

The probe agency seized ''charas'' worth Rs 2.5 crore and Rs 13.51 lakh cash during the searches, he said.

Based on some WhatsApp chats involving drugs, the NCB has been probing the alleged use of drugs in some quarters of Bollywood after the death of Rajput in June this year.

The agency had earlier arrested Rajput''s gilrfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty, some staff members of Rajput and a few others under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Rhea Chakraborty, her brother, and some other accused were later granted bail. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narcotics Control Bureau Suraj Godambe Cocaine
India Matters
Union Finance Ministry (File photo)
Nine states implement 'One Nation One Ration Card' system: Finance Ministry
Biocon Founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (L) and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (R)
Nirmala Sitharaman, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw in Forbes 2020 list of 100 most powerful women
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the foundation stone laying ceremony of New Parliament Building in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
'Historic Day': New Parliament will witness making of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, says PM Modi
Ashwath and his many animal companions. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Meet Ashwath, 22-year-old Chennai youth on animal rescue mission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
After the marriage the bride was admitted to the COVID care centre along with her mother.
PPE Wedding: Rajasthan bride tests positive, couple gets married in COVID care
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers receive govt proposal, to decide further course of action after discussion
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp