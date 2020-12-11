STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Abhishek Bachchan wraps up 'Bob Biswas' in Kolkata 

Starring Abhishek Bachchan and Chitrangada Singh, Bob Biswas was shot across 43 days in Kolkata. The film is directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh and is her directorial debut in a feature film.

Published: 11th December 2020 09:37 AM

Abhishek Bachchan

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

Bob Biswas, produced by Red Chillies Entertainment along with Sujoy Ghosh’s Bound Script Production, wrapped up the shoot of the film last night in Kolkata.

Starring Abhishek Bachchan and Chitrangada Singh, Bob Biswas was shot across 43 days in Kolkata. The film is directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh and is her directorial debut in a feature film. Her previous short film was chosen for the prestigious Cannes Film Festival in 2018.

The film had gone on floors in early 2020 but was pushed ahead due to the pandemic. The team resumed shoot in Kolkata with a schedule that commenced on November 23 and concluded on December 9.  A lot of action sequences were shot in this schedule across live locations in Kolkata, keeping in mind the social distancing norms. Red Chillies Entertainment took to its social media to share the news. 

Bob Biswas was observed as a fictional character in the film Kahaani (2012), a poker- faced contract killer that became a striking personality for the audiences. Bob Biswas is the first character-based spin-off film and will attempt to show the fans of the character the many facets of his dual nature. It is being produced by Gauri Khan, Sujoy Ghosh and Gaurav Verma. It is slated to release mid next year.

