Actor Shikha Malhotra suffers stroke, admitted to hospital

The actor, who has featured in films like Taapsee Pannu starrer 'Running Shaadi' and 'Kaanchli', had earlier made headlines for working as a nurse during the pandemic.

Published: 11th December 2020 05:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2020 05:08 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Shikha Malhotra

Actress Shikha Malhotra (Photo| Twitter/@iSHIKHAMALHOTRA)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Shikha Malhotra has been admitted to a city hospital after she suffered a stroke, her manager said. According to the actor's PR manager Ashwani Shukla, Malhotra, in her late 20s, complained of pain in the right side of her body late on Thursday night.

She is admitted to Juhu's Cooper hospital. "She had gone to her home in Delhi for Diwali and was complaining of not feeling well since her return. Last night, around 10.30 PM, her right side of the body started to pain. We first took her to Kokilaben hospital where we were told she had a paralysis stroke.We got her admitted to Cooper Hospital later," Shukla told PTI.

Shukla said the doctors have done her CT scan and said she would take at least eight-ten days to recover. The actor, who has featured in films like Taapsee Pannu starrer "Running Shaadi" and "Kaanchli", had earlier made headlines for working as a nurse during the pandemic.

Shukla said the actor was diagnosed with COVID-19 few months ago and was off nursing duties post that. "She was working as a voluntary nurse when she got COVID. She got discharged on October 22, but her sugar would constantly be low, which is why she wasn't brought back to nursing," he added.

