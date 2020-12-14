Aakanksha Singh joins the cast of Ajay Devgn's Mayday

By Express News Service

Actor Aakanksha Singh has joined the cast of Ajay Devgn's new directorial Mayday. The film stars Ajay and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles, along with Rakul Preet Singh and Angira Dhar. Aakanksha will be essaying the role of Ajay’s wife in the film.

The actor made her Bollywood debut as Alia Bhatt’s friend in Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017). She was also seen in the Telugu films Malli Raava and Devadas. On joining the team of Mayday, Aakanksha shared, "It's like a dream come true to be a part of such a big and much-awaited film. I am so excited to share the screen with Ajay sir and Amitabh sir and icing on the cake is Ajay sir is directing the film. It’s actually happening! It’s an important role and I am lucky that the first muhurat shot of the film had me in it."

Ajay Devgn shared on Twitter, "Happy to officially begin MayDay in a start-to-finish shooting schedule. Seek blessings from the Almighty and my parents. Nothing is complete without the support of all my fans, family and well-wishers. Releases on 29th April 2022."