STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother seeks anticipatory bail in child molestation case

Admitting Minazuddin's plea, Special Judge Sanjive Kumar Tiwari slated December 16 to hear it.

Published: 14th December 2020 08:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2020 08:55 PM   |  A+A-

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui (File | AFP)

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's youngest brother Minazuddin Siddiqui has moved a special POCSO court here seeking anticipatory bail in a case of alleged molestation of a minor girl in his family eight years ago.

Admitting Minazuddin's plea, Special Judge Sanjive Kumar Tiwari slated December 16 to hear it.

In the case filed by the estranged wife of Minazuddin's brother Nawazuddin against their family members, the Allahabad High Court had earlier in October stayed the arrests of the actor, his two brothers Fayazuddin and Ayazuddin and mother Mehrunissa.

The high court, however, had granted no relief to the actor's third brother Minazuddin.

Minajuddin's counsel Nadeem Zafer Zaidi told PTI that his client has sought relief from the POCSO court on the ground that the arrest of other co-accused in the case has already been stayed by the high court.

The case, alleging the molestation of a minor child by one of the three brothers of the actor in 2012 with other family members ignoring his conduct, was filed by the actor's estranged wife this year on July 27.

The case was registered under various sections of the Indian P{enal Code and the protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

After the registration of the case, a judicial magistrate had also recorded the victim's statement under section 164 of the CrPC in which she corroborated the allegations in the case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nawazuddin Siddiqui Minazuddin Siddiqui POCSO
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a woman to test for COVID-19 by a road side in Jammu, India. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: After five months, daily new cases fall below 23,000, 354 fatalities
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Lockdown fallout? Over 30% women suffered spousal violence in 5 states
In the meantime, there is some hope for the south Kashmir family as some neighbours have pitched in to support of them. (Representational Photo)
Kidney on sale: 28-year-old Kashmiri man puts up ad in newspaper to pay off debt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus queue up to vote for local elections in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | AP)
Kerala local body elections Heavy polling takes place in the final phase
Gallery
France Football has finally revealed the 11 players who are a part of the Ballon d'Or Dream 11. The final XI was chosen by 140 journalists and in the list, non-European footballers who were not eligible from 1956 to 1994 were included. The 3-4-3 formation
Ballon d'Or 'Dream Team' announced: Diego Maradona joins Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo in football's best XI ever. Here's the full team
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp