Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother seeks anticipatory bail in child molestation case

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's youngest brother Minazuddin Siddiqui has moved a special POCSO court here seeking anticipatory bail in a case of alleged molestation of a minor girl in his family eight years ago.

Admitting Minazuddin's plea, Special Judge Sanjive Kumar Tiwari slated December 16 to hear it.

In the case filed by the estranged wife of Minazuddin's brother Nawazuddin against their family members, the Allahabad High Court had earlier in October stayed the arrests of the actor, his two brothers Fayazuddin and Ayazuddin and mother Mehrunissa.

The high court, however, had granted no relief to the actor's third brother Minazuddin.

Minajuddin's counsel Nadeem Zafer Zaidi told PTI that his client has sought relief from the POCSO court on the ground that the arrest of other co-accused in the case has already been stayed by the high court.

The case, alleging the molestation of a minor child by one of the three brothers of the actor in 2012 with other family members ignoring his conduct, was filed by the actor's estranged wife this year on July 27.

The case was registered under various sections of the Indian P{enal Code and the protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

After the registration of the case, a judicial magistrate had also recorded the victim's statement under section 164 of the CrPC in which she corroborated the allegations in the case.