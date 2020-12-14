STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Genda Phool' most watched music video of 2020, CarryMinati top creator

Singer B Praak's "Dil Tod Ke", Haryanvi Song "Moto", and two songs of actor Varun Dhawan starrer Street Dancer 3D -- "Illegal Weapon 2.0" and "Muqabla" -- also made it to the top 10.

Ajay Nager aka Carryminati

Ajay Nager aka Carryminati (Photo |Youtube Screengrab)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Rapper Badshah's "Genda Phool" was the most watched music video of the year, and YouTuber Ajay Nagar, popularly known as CarryMinati, the top creator of 2020, YouTube India announced on Monday.

Singer B Praak's "Dil Tod Ke", Haryanvi Song "Moto", and two songs of actor Varun Dhawan starrer Street Dancer 3D -- "Illegal Weapon 2.0" and "Muqabla" -- also made it to the top 10 most watched music videos in India.

Nagar, who also topped the chart for the top trending video with his controversial "Youtube Vs Tik Tok: The End", has over 27.5 million subscribers.

He is followed by Total Gaming, Techno Gamerz, Desi Gamers, Jkk Entertainment and Ashish Chanchlani wines in the top creators list.

BB Ki Vines "Angry Masterji", popular show Tarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah's "Tapu Proposes To Sonu On Valentines Day!", and Ashish Chanclani Vines' "Office Exam Aur Vaccine" were some of the top trending videos of the year.

Not just for entertainment, creators on the platform used it to raise awareness and extend help too -- Bhuvan Bam used his channel BB Ki Vines to highlight the plight of the group worst-affected by the adverse economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, and donated all the earnings from these videos to charity.

The year also saw creators like CA Rachna Phadke, Tanmay Bhat and Vivek Bindra sharing pragmatic tips for financial prudence and investments for individuals and small businesses to weather the pandemic.

Also, creators like Sandeep Maheshwari and Prajakta Koli highlighted the often-overlooked topic of mental health and self-care, while Bollywood stars like Karthik Aryan used this vast platform to praise the unsung heroes of the pandemic - frontline workers and first responders.

With almost the entire population of the country under lockdown to curb infection spread, many people leveraged YouTube to garner a range of new skills and hobbies, and upskilled out of necessity.

The list included everything from haircuts to workouts and crisis cooking ideas to cultivating hobbies from scratch, like gardening.

"They obsessed over squads in 'FreeFire' and imposters in 'Among Us' and got inspired by one another to cook 'Matar Paneer', try their hand at 'Hyderabadi Biryani' and even recreate the classic 'Dal Tadka' in their kitchens. Restaurant style cooking, more cooking (without ingredients), baking, workouts (more workouts) were all the rage!" YouTube India added.

YouTube, one of most popular online video-sharing platforms, is owned by tech giant Google.

