Jha, Deol issued notices for controversial depiction of Hindu saints in OTT web series

Issuing notices to Jha and Deol, Jodhpur District and Session Judge Ravindra Joshi listed the matter for hearing on January 11.

Published: 14th December 2020 07:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2020 07:17 PM   |  A+A-

A still of Bobby Deol from 'Aashram'

By PTI

JODHPUR: A Jodhpur court on Monday sought stands of filmmaker Prakash Jha and actor Bobby Deol on a plea taking offence to the controversial portrayal of Hindu saints in their recently released over-the-platform web series Aashram.

In the MX Player's web series, Bobby Deol has played the central role akin to some self-styled godmen convicted and serving jail terms for various penal offences in different parts of the country, including Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

The petition against the web series Aashram, resembling the name of a convicted godman, was filed against local resident Khush Khandelwal.

"The portrayal of Deol as a Hindu saint has hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus, who respect and worship saints.

His portrayal as a rapist, corrupt and drug dealer has diminished the place saints hold for Hindus," Khandelwal contended in his petition.

Khandelwal had earlier complained to the police, seeking registration of an FIR against the duo, but with the police refusing to lodge any case over his complaint, he had moved the court of the additional chief judicial magistrate with the same plea.

With the ACJMM too dismissing his plea, Khandelwal approached the Jodhpur district and session judge challenging the ACJJM's decision.

The second season of the web series Aashram Chapter 2 -- The Dark Side had been released on November 11, but the series has attracted condemnation for the controversial portrayal of Hindu saints in it.

A social media campaign had also been launched terming it to be a malicious portrayal of Hindu religious culture and 'ashrams'.

Karni Sena had also sent a legal notice to the producers of the film.
 

