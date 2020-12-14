Om Puri's last film Omprakash Zindabad to release on December 18

By Express News Service

Om Puri's last film which changed its title from Rambhajjan Zindabad to Omprakash Zindabad as a tribute to the late actor is set for release on December 18 in theatres under the banner of Panorama Studios. It is produced by Khalid Kidwai and directed by Ranjeet Gupta. The film also stars Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Jagdeep, Khushboo Kamal, Ishtiyak Khan and Zakir Hussain.

Talking about the film releasing after a long time, producer Khalid Kidwai says, "After this film completed, it faced a lot of issues from censor board and then Om Puri's demise. Finally we had got a green signal from censor but due to COVID-19, it was again put on hold. Now after a long wait the film is going to release on 18th December. I'm thankful to Panorama Studio for getting on board. This film is a tribute to late actor Om Puri as its his last film."