Pankaj Tripathi joins cast of Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Bachchan Pandey'

The action-comedy has the likes of Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, and Kriti Sanon on-board already.

Published: 14th December 2020 01:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2020 01:55 PM   |  A+A-

Pankaj Tripathi (L) and Akshay Kumar in a poster of Bachchan Pandey

Pankaj Tripathi (L) and Akshay Kumar in a poster of Bachchan Pandey. (Photo| Twitter)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala's upcoming action-comedy 'Bachchan Pandey' has now roped in actor Pankaj Tripathi to its star-studded cast. The action-comedy has the likes of Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, and Kriti Sanon on-board already.

Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter on Monday and confirmed the news. "BACHCHAN PANDEY... #PankajTripathi joins the cast of #BachchanPandey... Stars #AkshayKumar, #ArshadWarsi, #JacquelineFernandez and #KritiSanon...Shoot begins Jan 2021 in #Jaisalmer... Directed by #FarhadSamji... Produced by #SajidNadiadwala," he tweeted.

Directed by Farhad Samji, the film will be reportedly shot in places like Gadisar Lake and Jaisalkot. Akshay's eponymous character in the film 'Bachchan Pandey' is a gangster who aspires to be an actor, while, Kriti Sanon will essay the role of a journalist, who harbours dreams of becoming a film director.

Arshad Warsi has been roped in to play the role of Bachchan Pandey's friend. The action-comedy also marks Nadiadwala's 10th collaboration with Akshay.

