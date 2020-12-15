STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali meets J-K Governor Manoj Sinha, plans to promote local talent to higher level

The two of them met to give an exposure to the talents from acting, theatre, music and represent them on the national and international platform.

Published: 15th December 2020 06:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2020 06:16 PM   |  A+A-

Director Imtiaz Ali

Director Imtiaz Ali (Photo | Facebook/Imtiaz Ali)

By ANI

JAMMU AND KASHMIR: Indian filmmaker Imtiaz Ali on Tuesday met Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, to discuss taking the state talent to a higher level.

Department of Information and Public Relations, Govt of Jammu and Kashmir took to Twitter and informed about the same.

"Imtiaz Ali, renowned Bollywood director called upon Hon'ble Lt Governor @manojsinha_ and discussed the plan to take theatre, acting talents, folk art, and music outside the Union Territory of J&K to the national and international level," the tweet read.

The two of them met to give an exposure to the talents from acting, theatre, music and represent them on the national and international platform.

This plan would be a treat to the talents in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir where people are hands-on experts with their traditions including folk art.

The 49-year-old director has delivered many blockbuster movies like 'Jab We Met', 'Love Aaj Kal', 'Highway', 'Rockstar' and many more on the horizon of cinema and now is looking forward to exploring new talents to give them a higher platform where they can display their artistry. 

