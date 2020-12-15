STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Hopeful for second season of 'Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives': Maheep Kapoor 

Maheep, however, says it all depends on the OTT platform where the show streams, whether it will be up for a new season in the future.

Published: 15th December 2020 02:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2020 02:35 PM   |  A+A-

Maheep Kapoor in a still from 'Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives' (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

Maheep Kapoor in a still from 'Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives' (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Maheep Kapoor, wife of actor Sanjay Kapoor, is happy with the response to the web show, Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives. Maheep, who appears on the show, wishes it has a second season.

Maheep, however, says it all depends on the OTT platform where the show streams, whether it will be up for a new season in the future.

"Now it depends on Netflix. They have not got back to us yet. Fingers crossed. If I had my way, yes, naturally. With this kind of success, with all the love and working with your friends -- yeah -- for sure," Maheep told IANS about wanting a second season.

WATCH TRAILER:

The show revolves around the day-to-day lives of Bollywood wives Maheep, Seema Khan (wife of Sohail Khan), Bhavana Pandey (Chunky Panday's wife) and Neelam Kothari (who is married to Sameer Soni), who have been friends for 25 years. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri make a cameo.

The series has drawn comparisons with the American reality show, The Real Housewives Of New Jersey.

"It's a reality show. When I was signed on that is when I saw these shows. I saw one one episode. I mean, yeah, okay I guess but I think ours is still unique. I didn't see the connection but people are comparing us to them. I mean that is a massive success so I think we are doing a good thing. So it is fine with me. I am okay with it," she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maheep Kapoor Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives season 2
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a woman to test for COVID-19 by a road side in Jammu, India. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: After five months, daily new cases fall below 23,000, 354 fatalities
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Lockdown fallout? Over 30% women suffered spousal violence in 5 states
In the meantime, there is some hope for the south Kashmir family as some neighbours have pitched in to support of them. (Representational Photo)
Kidney on sale: 28-year-old Kashmiri man puts up ad in newspaper to pay off debt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus queue up to vote for local elections in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | AP)
Kerala local body elections Heavy polling takes place in the final phase
Gallery
France Football has finally revealed the 11 players who are a part of the Ballon d'Or Dream 11. The final XI was chosen by 140 journalists and in the list, non-European footballers who were not eligible from 1956 to 1994 were included. The 3-4-3 formation
Ballon d'Or 'Dream Team' announced: Diego Maradona joins Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo in football's best XI ever. Here's the full team
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp