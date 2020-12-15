STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Sonchiriya' duo Ronnie Screwvala, Abhishek Chaubey collaborate for biopic on Major Dhyan Chand

The casting for the film is underway and a top star is expected to come on board to play the titular role.

Published: 15th December 2020 05:27 PM

Dhyan Chand (L) and director Abhishek Chaubey

Hockey legend Dhyan Chand (L) and director Abhishek Chaubey

By Shilajit Mitra
Express News Service

Ronnie Screwvala and Abhishek Chaubey are reuniting for a biopic on hockey legend Dhyan Chand. Being written for over a year by Supratik Sen and Chaubey, the film finally has a set screenplay. The casting is underway and a top star is expected to come on board for the titular role. The film is co-produced by RSVP and Blue Monkey Films. 

Major Dhyan Chand represented the Indian hockey team from 1925 to 1949, scoring over 1500+ goals in the 185 matches he played as a center forward during his international career, which includes 3 Olympic Gold Medal wins in 1928,1932 and 1936. He was felicitated with the Padma Bhushan in 1956 and his birth anniversary on August 29 is celebrated as the National Sports Day.

Chaubey shares, "Dhyan Chand is one of the greatest hockey players in the history of our national sport, and it’s a matter of pride to direct his biopic. We had massive amounts of research material in hand, and honestly, every achievement of his life deserves a separate story in itself. I am grateful to have a brilliant creative force like Ronnie Screwvala backing the film, and we can’t wait to get started next year. Hoping to announce the lead actor soon."

Chaubey’s last film, Sonchiriya, was a critical success but failed to work commercially. The director was also attached to direct a web show, Dus Assi. Produced by RSVP and Blue Monkey Films, the film on the hockey legend will go on floors in 2021.

A true sportsman

