Arjun Rampal seeks time till December 21 to appear before NCB in drug case

The NCB on Tuesday had summoned the actor to appear before it today in a drug-related case probe.

Published: 16th December 2020 02:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2020 02:49 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Actor Arjun Rampal has sought time till December 21 to appear before Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with a drug-related case, an official from the agency said on Wednesday.

"Actor Arjun Rampal seeks time till 21st December, to appear before NCB," an official told ANI.

The NCB on Tuesday had summoned the actor to appear before it today in a drug-related case probe.

Notably, Arjun Rampal was questioned by the NCB on November 13 in the matter.

NCB officials had on November 9 conducted a raid at the residence of Arjun Rampal and seized some electronic gadgets. Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades was later questioned for six hours on the same day.

Meanwhile, the NCB has also arrested Paul Bartel, a friend of Arjun Rampal, in the case. Further investigation in the drug-related cases is underway.

