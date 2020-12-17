By Online Desk

Saif Ali Khan brings the grit of politics in the teaser trailer of 'Tandav' from Amazon Prime Video.

Like how most political thrillers go, this minute-long teaser gives us a glimpse into protests, rallies, power-hungry leaders and bits of love here and there.

The clip teases us with scenes of multiple leaders calling the shots in Delhi's power corridors.

Set in Delhi, "Tandav" aims to take viewers inside the "closed, chaotic corridors of power and uncover the manipulations, charades as well as the dark secrets of people who will go to any lengths in pursuit of power," the synopsis from the makers read.

Most of all, Saif clad in a pastel-colored khadi suit, standing atop a podium overlooking his supporters, is both dashing and fear-inducing at the same time.

"The only driving force in India is politics. In our country, the prime minister is the only king," says the narrator, hinting at how democracy could be flawed.

Created and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the nine-part political drama features an ensemble cast headlined by Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Kumud Mishra.

The Saif-starrer is set to release on January 15 on Prime Video.

WATCH HERE

The filmmaker, Ali Abbas Zafar, said through "Tandav", the team's effort is to show the audience the "power-hungry world of politics."

"As you watch the show, you'll realize that there is no right or wrong, there is no black or white; the world of power is about the world of greys. I believe that content must be backed by credible performances and I am fortunate to have such heavyweights in the show."

Produced by Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Zafar, "Tandav" also stars Dino Morea, Sunil Grover, Gauahar Khan, Amyra Dastur, Mohd. It is written by Gaurav Solanki.

(With inputs from PTI)