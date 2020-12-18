STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Today would have been his 50 years in Bollywood': Neetu Kapoor remembers Rishi Kapoor

Published: 18th December 2020 01:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2020 01:07 PM   |  A+A-

Late Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Commemorating what would have been a golden jubilee anniversary of her late husband and great actor Rishi Kapoor in Indian cinema, actor Neetu Kapoor on Friday, penned a note remembering the star.

The 'Kabhi Kabhie' star took to Instagram to share a special post featuring a collage of his transformation pictures from a teen to a legend.

The debut film of Rishi Kapoor, 'Mera Naam Joker', along with his career marked 50 years in the horizon of Indian cinema on Friday.

Recalling the same, wife Neetu wrote, "Mera naam joker released on 18th Dec. 1970 .. today would have been his 50 years in the Indian film industry #rishikapoor," using a two heart symbol and cherry blossom emoticons.

Daughter Ridhima Kapoor along with celebrity followers including filmmaker Karan Johar started showering love in the comments section, within a few minutes of being posted.

Ridhima left red heart comments, whereas Karan wrote, "My absolute favourite actor of all times."

Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully on April 30 after a two-year-long battle with leukaemia, his family said in a statement. In September 2019, the veteran actor returned to Mumbai after staying in New York for almost a year for cancer treatment.

He was last seen in the 2019 film 'The Body' alongside Emraan Hashmi and Sobhita Dhulipala. Often branded as Bollywood's first chocolate boy, he touched heights of stardom in the film industry with iconic roles in blockbuster hits like 'Bobby', 'Chandni', 'Karz' and many others. 

