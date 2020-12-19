Comedian Biswa Kalyan Rath ties the knot with 'Murder 2' actress Sulagna Panigrahi

By PTI

MUMBAI: Popular stand-up comedian Biswa Kalyan Rath and film-television actor Sulagna Panigrahi have tied the knot.

Biswa took to Instagram on Saturday to share photographs from his wedding ceremony and reception, which took place on December 9.

"Biswa Married Aadmi," he wrote alongside the photos.

While, Sulagna shared two other pictures from the wedding and captioned her post "Pic 1- Watching our single life burn away.

Pic 2- it's gonna be a fun ride."

Biswa is best known for his Pretentious Movie Reviews with Kanan Gill and for judging Amazon Prime Video show "Comicstaan", while Sulagna has featured in Emraan Hashmi-starrer "Murder 2", "Ishq Wala Love"and "Raid" as well as TV shows like "Do Saheliyaan" and "Bidaai".