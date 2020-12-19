Neha Kakkar's new song 'Khyaal Rakhya Kar' fuels pregnancy rumours, to release on December 22

By Online Desk

Singer Neha Kakkar on Saturday announced a new song to celebrate her rumoured pregnancy. She will release the song on December 22.

Titled "Khyaal rakhya kar", the song has been announced by Neha just a day after the singer posted a picture of her 'baby bump' on her verified Instagram account.

Neha tied the knot with singer Rohanpreet Singh in October this year.

The video of "Khyaal rakhya kar" features Neha alongside husband Rohanpreet. The lyrics have been penned by Babbu while the music is composed by Rajat Nagpal.

(With IANS inputs)