Neha Kakkar's new song 'Khyaal Rakhya Kar' fuels pregnancy rumours, to release on December 22
Titled "Khyaal rakhya kar", the song has been announced by Neha just a day after the singer announced her pregnancy in front of the world.
Published: 19th December 2020 02:06 PM | Last Updated: 19th December 2020 03:32 PM | A+A A-
Singer Neha Kakkar on Saturday announced a new song to celebrate her rumoured pregnancy. She will release the song on December 22.
Titled "Khyaal rakhya kar", the song has been announced by Neha just a day after the singer posted a picture of her 'baby bump' on her verified Instagram account.
Neha tied the knot with singer Rohanpreet Singh in October this year.
The video of "Khyaal rakhya kar" features Neha alongside husband Rohanpreet. The lyrics have been penned by Babbu while the music is composed by Rajat Nagpal.
(With IANS inputs)