Kareena Kapoor Khan to pen her guide to pregnancy, book to come out in 2021

Published: 20th December 2020 03:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2020 03:13 PM   |  A+A-

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Facebook)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Bollywood superstar Kareena Kapoor Khan is set to pen a comprehensive guide to pregnancy, publisher Juggernaut said on Sunday.

The book, titled "Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible", will come out next year.

Kareena, who is expecting her second baby with husband actor Saif Ali Khan, made the announcement of her upcoming endeavour on the fourth birthday of the couple's first child Taimur Ali Khan.

"Today is the perfect day to announce - 'Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible' for all you moms-to-be. will talk about everything from morning sickness to diet and fitness and being a mom-on-the-go! can't wait for you to read it. To be published by Juggernaut Books in 2021," the actor wrote on Instagram alongside the cover art of the book.

The book will describe all the medical aspects of pregnancy with a focus on the mother and her symptoms, and include Kareena's tips on everything from managing morning sickness to diet, exercise, wellness, and preparing a nursery.

"I believe pregnancy is a natural process during which we should be active, healthy and happy. In this book I will tell you how I handled my own pregnancies and give you all the information you need to be happy in yours. This subject means a lot to me and I hope to create a book that will help and guide other women," the 40-year-old actor said.

Talking about the upcoming book, Chiki Sarkar, co-founder of Juggernaut, said that India "badly needed" a one-stop book that mothers can use.

"Whether it's continuing with acting or walking the ramp, Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the few celebrities in this country who have helped normalize pregnancy and encouraged women to continue their usual lives during those 40 weeks.

"We badly need a one-stop book that Indian moms can use -for their health, fitness and emotional well-being-to navigate this important moment in their lives as well as reinforce this message. This book will be it," Sarkar said in a statement.

