STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Can't imagine how we'd have survived pandemic without Internet and digital platforms: Swara Bhasker

This year, Swara delivered back-to-back releases in OTT space in Rasbhari, Flesh, Bhaag Beanie Bhaag.

Published: 21st December 2020 05:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2020 05:50 PM   |  A+A-

Swara Bhasker

Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker (Photo | Swara Bhasker Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Swara Bhasker is grateful for the emergence of OTT platforms, and says she cannot imagine how one would have survived the pandemic without the digital platforms.

This year, Swara delivered back-to-back releases in the OTT space, portraying a sensuous teacher in "Rasbhari", a police officer in "Flesh", and a runaway bride-turned stand-up comic in "Bhaag Beanie Bhaag".

"This year has been a creatively exciting and fulfilling period workwise, having seen the back-to-back release of three series on streaming platforms. The overwhelming reception in this format has been wonderful," Swara said.

"It's been a strangely blessed year where despite the pandemic I've seen such success and warmth from the audiences... I'm grateful for the emergence of OTT platforms -- I cannot imagine how we would have survived the pandemic without the Internet and digital platforms," she added.

On the work front, Swara will soon be seen in LGBTQ+ drama "Sheer Qorma".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Swara Bhasker OTT platforms
India Matters
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
For representational purposes (File photo | PTI)
New worry? 138 flyers from UK slip into Karnataka without COVID-19 test
US President Donald Trump will join Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Howdy, Modi!' event. (File Photo | AP)
'Namaste Trump' to 'Legion of Merit': India-US ties record several milestones in 2020
The five deadly trends for the new year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this November 6, 2020, a resident walking through a flooded street looks back at storm damage caused by Hurricane Eta in Planeta, Honduras. As Eta moved back over Caribbean waters, governments in Central America worked to tally the displaced and dead, and recover bodies from landslides and flooding that claimed dozens of lives from Guatemala to Panama. This year has seen record Atlantic hurricanes and western wildfires, devastating floods in Asia and Africa and a hot, melting Arctic. It's not just been a disastrous year, but a year of disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy and fiery 2020: When climate disasters wouldn't stop
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi Chalo: Farmers donate blood at protest site
Gallery
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp