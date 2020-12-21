Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma-starrer 'Antim' to release in 2021

MUMBAI: Superstar Salman Khan on Monday unveiled the first look of his and brother-in-law, actor Aayush Sharma's, characters from their upcoming film "Antim- The Final Truth".
The action-drama reportedly features Khan as a Sikh cop.
The 54-year-old actor took to Twitter and shared a clip from the film, featuring the duo.
He also announced that the movie will release in 2021.
Antim begins..#AntimFirstLook - https://t.co/4VWQwDpsmJ#AayushSharma @manjrekarmahesh @SKFilmsOfficial— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) December 21, 2020
Sharma also shared the video on his social media pages and wrote, "Hardwork demands your blood and sweat, but in return leaves you with a lot.
The auspicious beginning of the journey of 'Antim'.Gratitude."
Earlier this month, Khan's look from the film was out, where he was seen sporting a turban.
"Antim - The Final Truth" is reportedly a remake of the 2018 hit Marathi crime drama "Mulshi Pattern".
While the original was helmed by Marathi actor-filmmaker Pravin Tarde, the remake will be directed by actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar.