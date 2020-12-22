STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengaluru-based rapper Brodha V's latest single 'Flex' may make to a New Year party mix

Known for experimenting with Carnatic music and with rap, this time Brodha has played around with Punjabi lyrics.

Published: 22nd December 2020 01:01 AM

Rapper Brodha V

Rapper Brodha V (Photo| Facebook)

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Brodha V has a knack of making the funny videos with the grooviest tunes. This time, Vignesh Shivanand aka Brodha V has done it with his latest single Flex, which he’s dropped recently. Armed with swift-flowing lyrics and groovy Punjabi tunes, the song has already garnered more than 30 lakh views within a week. 

While the year has been tough on all of us, Flex is his way to uplift spirits. "The lockdown this year gave me a lot of time to create music. I wanted Flex to be the first release from the lot because it’s something I felt people needed this year," says Brodha, adding that he wanted to come out with a song that would get people dancing.

Talk about picking a catchy hook word, and the rapper explains that he’s played around with the word 'flex', often used as a subtle way of showing off. Known for experimenting with Carnatic music and with rap, this time Brodha has played around with Punjabi lyrics.

The video also features choreographers and dancers Kevin Joseph and Velu Kumar. While many musicians were coming up with singles during the lockdown, Brodha took a conscious call not to compromise on the quality of his production, ensuring that the end product is top notch.

Having been inspired by big names in rap world – Eminem, Timbaland and 2Pac – Brodha’s previous works include singles like Aathma Raama, Aigiri Nandini, Round Round and Way too Easy. All of these helped him create a niche for himself.

His last release Vainko, with the boys from Jordindian turned out to be blockbuster on YouTube as well as on TikTok, where the #VainkoChallenge was one of the most popular trends a the long time. 
 

