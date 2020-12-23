Ayushmann Khurrana elated as 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' becomes first film to finish entire shoot during pandemic

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana on Wednesday expressed pride as his film 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' became the first Indian film to complete the entire shooting during the Covid times.

The 36-year-old actor took to Instagram to share pictures from the shoot wrap celebrations that he had with the entire cast and crew of the film.

He also penned a short note on how he feels proud that his film is the first Indian film to finish its entire shoot while battling Covid.

"Today, I feel immensely proud that our film is the first one in India to finish shooting an entire film while battling the coronavirus," the 'Vicky Donor' actor wrote in the caption.

Khurrana further credited the swift wrap of the shoot to his director Abhishek Kapoor and producer Pragya Kapoor.

"I have to credit my director and producer Abhishek Kapoor and Pragya Kapoor for manning the resources so diligently and so effectively," he wrote.

The 'Article 15' actor also expressed happiness to have "managed this feat" in his hometown Chandigarh.

"It feels amazing that we managed this feat in my hometown Chandigarh - couldn't be prouder," he wrote.

"Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is a very special film for me and I can't wait to share it with the world in cinemas next year," he added.

The film stars Vaani Kapoor opposite Khurrana who will be seen portraying the role of a cross-functional athlete in the film.